Woman dies in Palladam, five days after self-immolation

An 18-year-old woman from Palladam in Tiruppur district died in Coimbatore after sustaining injuries from self-immolation in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased, Brindha Devi, attempted suicide by self-immolation in her house inPalladam on November 3 and was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. She died at CMCH during treatment at around 3.30 a.m. on Friday. She had sustained second-degree burns on 75% of her body, hospital sources said.

Police said the deceased made a dying declaration to a judicial magistrate from Coimbatore on November 4 during her treatment at CMCH.

The Palladam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.