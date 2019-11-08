Woman dies in Palladam, five days after self-immolation

An 18-year-old woman from Palladam in Tiruppur district died in Coimbatore after sustaining injuries from self-immolation in the early hours of Friday.
The deceased, Brindha Devi, attempted suicide by self-immolation in her house inPalladam on November 3 and was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. She died at CMCH during treatment at around 3.30 a.m. on Friday. She had sustained second-degree burns on 75% of her body, hospital sources said.
Police said the deceased made a dying declaration to a judicial magistrate from Coimbatore on November 4 during her treatment at CMCH.
The Palladam police have registered a case and further investigations are on.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor