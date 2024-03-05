GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman dies in elephant attack near Coimbatore

Forest Department officials believe a lone elephant entered the premises of the temple where the woman was staying and trampled her to death

March 05, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified woman died after she was trampled by an elephant near Coimbatore in the early hours of Monday, March 4, 2024. Forest Department officials said the woman, aged around 60 was killed in the attack of a lone elephant.

Officials said the victim had been staying on the premises of a temple, Karuparayan Kovil falling under the limits of the Ettimadai forest beat of the Madukkarai forest range. The temple is located about 1.5 km from Bolampatti Block I reserve forest. They believe a wild elephant that passed through the area entered the temple premises at 12.05 a.m. and trampled the woman, who died on the spot.

The Forest Department alerted the Perur police about the incident. The police arrived at the spot and took the woman’s body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Local residents said the had been staying on the temple premises for the past six months.

The police have registered a case.

