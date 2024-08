A 60-year-old woman from Vellari Kombai at Jackanarai village in Kotagiri was killed in an elephant attack near her village on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as S. Janaki, a tirbal resident of the village. She was returning home with three others when she was attacked and killed by a wild elephant.

Forest officials said that ₹50,000 had been handed over as interim compensation to her family.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.