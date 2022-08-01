Coimbatore

Woman dies in accident near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 01, 2022 17:45 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:45 IST

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Monday morning, when the two-wheeler she was riding rammed the parapet wall of an open well on the roadside and she fell into it . 

The deceased was identified as N. Sabitha, daughter of Nachimuthu and Tamilselvi, from Pachapalayam near Sultanpet in Sulur taluk.

The police said that the accident took place around 7.30 a.m. when Sabitha and Tamilselvi were heading to a farm at Sultanpet, for copra processing.

As per the complaint lodged by Ms. Tamilselvi at the Sultanpet police station, Sabitha rode the scooter. She lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on Pachapalayam to Pollachi-Palladam Road. Ms. Tamilselvi was thrown off the scooter that rammed the parapet wall of a panchayat well. In the impact, Sabitha fell into the 80-ft-deep well which had nearly 20 feet water.

