Woman dies in accident near Coimbatore

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a freak accident near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Monday morning, when the two-wheeler she was riding rammed the parapet wall of an open well on the roadside and she fell into it .

The deceased was identified as N. Sabitha, daughter of Nachimuthu and Tamilselvi, from Pachapalayam near Sultanpet in Sulur taluk.

The police said that the accident took place around 7.30 a.m. when Sabitha and Tamilselvi were heading to a farm at Sultanpet, for copra processing.

As per the complaint lodged by Ms. Tamilselvi at the Sultanpet police station, Sabitha rode the scooter. She lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve on Pachapalayam to Pollachi-Palladam Road. Ms. Tamilselvi was thrown off the scooter that rammed the parapet wall of a panchayat well. In the impact, Sabitha fell into the 80-ft-deep well which had nearly 20 feet water.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services from Sulur rushed to the spot after being alerted by the people in the locality. The police said that Sabitha was dead when fire brigades took her out from the well.