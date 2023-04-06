ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in accident in Salem

April 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman died in an accident on Thursday.

According to the police, V. Vimala (40) of Chinnagiri, near Attaiyampatti, was a farmer.

On Thursday, she and her husband, Vijayakumar, headed to Attaiyampatti by bike from Attur. While they reached Seelanaickenpatti, a truck that went before them turned suddenly, and the bike collided with the truck.

In the accident, Vimala sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Annathanapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US