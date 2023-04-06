HamberMenu
Woman dies in accident in Salem

April 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman died in an accident on Thursday.

According to the police, V. Vimala (40) of Chinnagiri, near Attaiyampatti, was a farmer.

On Thursday, she and her husband, Vijayakumar, headed to Attaiyampatti by bike from Attur. While they reached Seelanaickenpatti, a truck that went before them turned suddenly, and the bike collided with the truck.

In the accident, Vimala sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Annathanapatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem and registered a case.

