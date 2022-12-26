Woman dies in accident in Krishnagiri

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Krishnagiri

A 45-year-old woman died and more than 10 persons sustained injuries after a private bus toppled at Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri on Monday.

According to the police, a private bus was heading to Bengaluru from Kelamangalam. While the bus reached a turning in Kelamangalam around 9 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled on the roadside. In the accident, Yasodha (45) of Jakkeri sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. More than 10 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to Hosur and Denkanikottai Government Hospitals. The body was sent to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.