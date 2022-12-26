HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies in accident in Krishnagiri

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old woman died and more than 10 persons sustained injuries after a private bus toppled at Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri on Monday.

According to the police, a private bus was heading to Bengaluru from Kelamangalam. While the bus reached a turning in Kelamangalam around 9 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled on the roadside. In the accident, Yasodha (45) of Jakkeri sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. More than 10 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to Hosur and Denkanikottai Government Hospitals. The body was sent to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.