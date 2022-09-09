Woman dies in accident in Krishnagiri

Staff Reporter Krishnagiri
September 09, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old woman was killed and 20 sustained injuries after a van toppled on the roadside on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, marriage was arranged for Ramu (25) of Sunnalampatti near Uthangarai and Usha (20) of the same locality on Friday in a temple at Thanneer Panthal. In the early hours of Friday, the couple and their relatives headed to the temple in a van. When they reached Onnakarai Kappukadu, the van went out of the driver’s control and toppled on the roadside. In the accident, 21 persons in the van were injured, and the bride’s relative, S. Santhi (35) of Mallipatti, died on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The local residents and the Uthangarai Police rescued the injured and admitted them to the Uthangarai Government Hospital. The Uthangarai police registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app