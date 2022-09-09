Woman dies in accident in Krishnagiri

A 35-year-old woman was killed and 20 sustained injuries after a van toppled on the roadside on Friday.

According to the police, marriage was arranged for Ramu (25) of Sunnalampatti near Uthangarai and Usha (20) of the same locality on Friday in a temple at Thanneer Panthal. In the early hours of Friday, the couple and their relatives headed to the temple in a van. When they reached Onnakarai Kappukadu, the van went out of the driver’s control and toppled on the roadside. In the accident, 21 persons in the van were injured, and the bride’s relative, S. Santhi (35) of Mallipatti, died on the spot.

The local residents and the Uthangarai Police rescued the injured and admitted them to the Uthangarai Government Hospital. The Uthangarai police registered a case.