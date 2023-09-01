ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies, five sustain injuries in hut collapse in Salem

September 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The hut that collapsed following rain near Kolathur in Salem on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 55-year-old woman died and five others sustained injuries when a hut collapsed near Kolathur in Salem on Friday.

According to the police, people were engaged in work on a farmland belonging to K. Veerappan (62), a resident of Sathya Nagar near Kolathur. Around 4 p.m., it started raining and the workers took shelter under a hut near the farmland. At that time, the hut collapsed and fell on the workers. Six workers got stuck under the hut and suffered injuries. M. Sumathi (55), a resident of Keezh Colony in Sathya Nagar, died on the way to Mettur Government Hospital.

Of the injured, P. Madammal (65) was referred to Salem Government Hospital, A. Lakshmi (55), K. Rani (50), V. Kalamani (39) and G. Salama (55), all residents of Keezh Colony, were admitted to Mettur Government Hospital. The Kolathur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US