Woman dies, five sustain injuries in hut collapse in Salem

September 01, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The hut that collapsed following rain near Kolathur in Salem on Friday

The hut that collapsed following rain near Kolathur in Salem on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 55-year-old woman died and five others sustained injuries when a hut collapsed near Kolathur in Salem on Friday.

According to the police, people were engaged in work on a farmland belonging to K. Veerappan (62), a resident of Sathya Nagar near Kolathur. Around 4 p.m., it started raining and the workers took shelter under a hut near the farmland. At that time, the hut collapsed and fell on the workers. Six workers got stuck under the hut and suffered injuries. M. Sumathi (55), a resident of Keezh Colony in Sathya Nagar, died on the way to Mettur Government Hospital.

Of the injured, P. Madammal (65) was referred to Salem Government Hospital, A. Lakshmi (55), K. Rani (50), V. Kalamani (39) and G. Salama (55), all residents of Keezh Colony, were admitted to Mettur Government Hospital. The Kolathur police have registered a case.

