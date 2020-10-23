Coimbatore

Woman dies by suicide over fear of COVID-19

A staff at the village administrative office at Rasipuram here died by suicide over fear of COVID-19.

According to police, Shakila (52) was working as an assistant at Katanamchampatti village administrative office. Her mother-in-law and husband had recovered from the disease recently. Shakila and her son had given samples for COVID-19 test on Thursday. However, she was worried that her test results would return positive. Shakila was found dead in a farm well near their residence in EB Colony here, police said. Rasipuram police recovered the body. A case has been registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 11:33:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-dies-by-suicide-over-fear-of-covid-19/article32933186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY