Woman dies by suicide over fear of COVID-19

A staff at the village administrative office at Rasipuram here died by suicide over fear of COVID-19.

According to police, Shakila (52) was working as an assistant at Katanamchampatti village administrative office. Her mother-in-law and husband had recovered from the disease recently. Shakila and her son had given samples for COVID-19 test on Thursday. However, she was worried that her test results would return positive. Shakila was found dead in a farm well near their residence in EB Colony here, police said. Rasipuram police recovered the body. A case has been registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.