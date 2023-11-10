HamberMenu
Woman dies as wall collapses in rain near Coimbatore

November 10, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 A 70-year-old woman from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district died when a wall of her house collapsed on her on Thursday night. K. Palaniammal of MGR Nagar at Palaiyur near Sirumugai died in the accident.

The police said Palaniammal was residing in a tile-roofed house with her husband Kuppusamy. The incident happened around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday when Palaniammal was sleeping. Mr. Kuppsamy, who had gone out, was waiting at a temple nearby due to rain.

A wall of the old house, which was dampened due to the rain, collapsed on the woman. After hearing the sound, neighbours rushed to the house and pulled her out from the debris. However, she was dead.

On information, the Sirumugai police came to the spot and shifted the body to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam. The body was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination on Friday.

