Woman dies as lorry rams four on Annur – Coimbatore road

A 42-year-old woman died and her husband and daughter suffered injuries after a lorry rammed them while they were waiting at Kunnathur bus stop on Annur – Coimbatore road late on May 10, 2024.

The deceased was identified as S. Indrani, a resident of Kunnathur in Annur. Her husband M. Subramani, 45, and daughter S. Saranya, 24, and another person, namely Ranjith Kumar, 36, of Kunnathur were injured.

The police said that the accident occurred around 10 p.m. A lorry, which was heading from Coimbatore to Annur, first rammed the three persons and then hit a house before overturning. Ranjith Kumar, who was standing near the house, was also hit by the lorry.

All the four were rushed to the Government Hospital at Annur. Indrani was later shifted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road. However, she died without responding to treatment. The three injured were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Annur police arrested the lorry driver, L. Venkataraman, 42, a native of Dharmapuri district. He was released on bail.

