GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman dies as lorry rams four on Annur – Coimbatore road

Published - May 12, 2024 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old woman died and her husband and daughter suffered injuries after a lorry rammed them while they were waiting at Kunnathur bus stop on Annur – Coimbatore road late on May 10, 2024.

The deceased was identified as S. Indrani, a resident of Kunnathur in Annur. Her husband M. Subramani, 45, and daughter S. Saranya, 24, and another person, namely Ranjith Kumar, 36, of Kunnathur were injured.

The police said that the accident occurred around 10 p.m. A lorry, which was heading from Coimbatore to Annur, first rammed the three persons and then hit a house before overturning. Ranjith Kumar, who was standing near the house, was also hit by the lorry.

All the four were rushed to the Government Hospital at Annur. Indrani was later shifted to a private hospital on Avinashi Road. However, she died without responding to treatment. The three injured were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Annur police arrested the lorry driver, L. Venkataraman, 42, a native of Dharmapuri district. He was released on bail.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.