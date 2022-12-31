ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after sari catches fire at a temple in Erode

December 31, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old woman, who suffered burn injuries after her sari caught fire at a temple on Friday, died on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman identified as S. Saroja of Perumpalayam near Anthiyur, while offering prayer her sari came into contact with the lamp kept on the ground and caught fire . Local residents extinguished the fire and admitted her to a private hospital in Erode. Later, she was shifted to another hospital in Coimbatore where she died. The Anthiyur police have registered a case..

Ends.

