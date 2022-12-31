HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies after sari catches fire at a temple in Erode

December 31, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old woman, who suffered burn injuries after her sari caught fire at a temple on Friday, died on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman identified as S. Saroja of Perumpalayam near Anthiyur, while offering prayer her sari came into contact with the lamp kept on the ground and caught fire . Local residents extinguished the fire and admitted her to a private hospital in Erode. Later, she was shifted to another hospital in Coimbatore where she died. The Anthiyur police have registered a case..

Ends.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.