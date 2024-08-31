Woman dies after falling into farm well

A 46-year-old woman died after falling into a farm well on Friday evening. S. Tamilarasi, a resident of Karumpuran Kattuvalavu near Karipatti, was attempting to retrieve an electric motor from the well using a rope around 4 p.m. when the rope snapped, causing her to lose balance and fall into the well.

Tamilarasi sustained injuries and drowned in the well. Upon receiving information, personnel from the Vazhapadi Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene, retrieved her body, and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Karipatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.