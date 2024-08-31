GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman dies after falling into farm well

Published - August 31, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old woman died after falling into a farm well on Friday evening. S. Tamilarasi, a resident of Karumpuran Kattuvalavu near Karipatti, was attempting to retrieve an electric motor from the well using a rope around 4 p.m. when the rope snapped, causing her to lose balance and fall into the well.

Tamilarasi sustained injuries and drowned in the well. Upon receiving information, personnel from the Vazhapadi Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene, retrieved her body, and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Karipatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.