Woman dies after consuming tablet

27 June 2021 03:43 IST

An elderly woman from Chennimalai reportedly died after consuming a tablet offered by an unidentified person. Three others who consumed the tablet have been hospitalised.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mallika (55). Sources said Mallika’s husband Karupanna Gounder has a farm near Chennimalai here. On Saturday, while the couple, their daughter Deepa and farm worker Kuppammal were resting at their house, an unidentified person visited the house claiming to be from COVID-19 fever camp.

The suspect allegedly provided a tablet for all four persons and left the place. The four persons reportedly complained of nausea following this, the police said.

Neighbours rushed them to hospital and Mallika reportedly died en route to the hospital. While Karupanna Gounder and Deepa were taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore, Kuppammal was taken to Erode government hospital.

Superintendent of Police Sasimohan and other senior police officials visited the spot. Police are investigating the incident.