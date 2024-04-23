Woman dies after child accidentally fires airgun in Salem

April 23, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Salem

A 30-year-old woman died after her four-year-old nephew accidentally fired a loaded airgun in Salem. Two people were arrested on Monday in connection to the incident.

M. Tamilarasi (30) was staying at her parent’s house in Sankagiri, Salem with her two children. On Sunday, her elder brother S. Sarathkumar (34) borrowed an airgun from his cousin S. Sathishkumar (38) to protect their chickens from eagles. Not knowing that it was loaded, Sarathkumar’s four-year-old son pulled the trigger at Tamilarasi, and she suffered pellet injuries as a result.

She was admitted to a private hospital, where she died on Monday without responding to treatment. Sankagiri police have registered a case in this regard under Section 304(ii) of the IPC and arrested Sarathkumar and Sathishkumar.

