Woman demands inquiry into suspicious death of son

P. Murugammal (97) of Kuppanur, Annur, has demanded a thorough inquiry into her son’s death. The woman, who with her three daughters went to the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday morning to submit petition at the weekly grievances redress meeting, alleged that she saw her daughter-in-law and grand daughter poisoning her son Rangasamy on March 5, 2020 using pesticide while saying they were giving only medicine.

She was ready to prove her allegation if the Coimbatore Rural Police were to conduct a thorough investigation, she told the district administration while adding that her petition to the Annur Police did not yield the desired result as the latter, without conducting a thorough inquiry, had asked her to return after the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Ms. Murugammal further alleged that her daughter-in-law was attempting to finish her off with the help of a person named Marappan, who had encroached on her land and sought the administration to instruct the police for a thorough probe.