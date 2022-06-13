Woman, daughter killed in road accident in Erode

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were crushed under the wheels of a sugarcane-laden tractor in Modakkurichi here on Sunday night.

The accident happened when the Gomathi (32) and R. Sugithi, a student of U.K.G. , of Narikattuvalasu in Poondurai Semur, were returning to home from Modakkurichi on a two-wheeler.

Police that while nearing Pattarai Velampalayam, Gomathi tried to overtake the tractor that was moving in the front. But she lost control and she fell to her left and came under the wheels of the tractor. In the impact, both died on the spot.

Modakkurichi police sent the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital. Autopsies were performed and the bodies were handed over to their relatives.