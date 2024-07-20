GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, daughter hoards waste at home for 10 years; Coimbatore Corporation steps in

Updated - July 20, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 05:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitation workers remove waste from a house at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore city.

Sanitation workers remove waste from a house at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Coimbatore Corporation received an unusual call on Saturday from residents of Ansari Street in Ram Nagar, seeking help for two mentally challenged women who had accumulated waste in their apartment for 10 years.

The duo, a 60-year-old mother and her 40-year-old daughter, allegedly lived in isolation, receiving only food deliveries at their doorstep, according to neighbours.

On receiving information, the zonal sanitary inspector inspected the house and deployed 40 sanitation workers. They cleared nearly two tonnes of waste, including food delivery packages, plastic containers, paper, cardboard, stale food, and soiled clothes, among other items.

Residents said that a fire had occurred in the house about 10 years ago, causing heavy losses to the two women. After the incident, they withdrew from public view, and subsequent tenants were unaware of their isolated existence.

When suspicions arose among nearby residents and shopkeepers, CCTV footage revealed occasional movements in the house and interactions at the door for receiving groceries and food deliveries. “We also witnessed rats and cockroaches coming out of the house,” a neighbour added.

The cleanup process faced initial resistance from the women, who protested against allowing anyone into their home. Sanitation workers described the house as completely unsuitable for living, with no clean spaces available for sitting, placing water cans, bottles, or cooking. “The old woman’s clothes were infested with pests. It’s a mystery how they managed to live in such conditions for so long,” one worker remarked.

In response to the incident, a senior Corporation official said that counselling was under way to assess the best ways to support the women for going forward.

