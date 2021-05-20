Woman, daughter found dead

A 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were found dead in their house near Annur on Wednesday.

The police said P. Sundari and her daughter P. Chellammal were found hanging in their house at Kemmanaickenpalayam.

According to the police, Sundari had complained to others that she was unable to take care of her daughter who was mentally challenged.

Sundari had undergone an eye surgery six months ago, after which she found it difficult to look after her daughter, the police said. Sundari’s husband A. Palanisamy found them dead on Wednesday morning.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Man arrested

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police, Periyanaickenpalayam, on Thursday arrested a man on charge of possessing 1,750 bottles of liquor for illegal sales.

The arrested has been identified as A. Murugesan (42) of K.K. Nagar at Edayarpalayam.

The PEW officials got specific information about the sale of liquor and apprehended him with the liquor stock, all quarter bottles.