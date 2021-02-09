Coimbatore

Woman, daughter found dead

A woman and her 17-year-old daughter were found dead in a well in Uthupalayam near Annur on Tuesday. According to police Dhanalakshmi (38), a cook at a government primary school, and her daughter allegedly left their residence on Monday night and ended their lives. The daughter had completed Class 12. The bodies were sent to Government Hospital, Annur for autopsy.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

