Woman, daughter found dead in house near Coimbatore

A 58-year-old woman from Thudiyalur and her 30-year-old daughter were found dead at their residence on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as T. Dhanalakshmi of Appanaickenpalayam near Thudiyalur and her daughter T. Suganya.

The police said that Dhanalakshmi had been living with Suganya who was mentally challenged. Her son Sasikumar lives at Saravanampatti.

According to the police, Dhanalakshmi telephoned Sasikumar on Wednesday and said that she had consulted an astrologer who told her that she might suffer from ailments in near future. The woman told her son that it would be difficult for him to take care of her in such a condition.Mr. Sasikumar consoled his mother and assured that he would take care of her even if anything happens to her, the police said.

With Dhanalakshmi not attending calls on Thursday morning, Mr. Sasikumar contacted a neighbour to check her house. The neighbour found Dhanalakshmi dead and informed him. The police rushed to the house and found Suganya also dead inside the house.

The police suspect that the woman poisoned her daughter before ending her life.The police have registered a case andstarted investigation.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)