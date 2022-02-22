Woman, daughter emerge victorious in Salem Corporation

Couple who contested on behalf of DMK win in Mettur Municipality

Venkatachalam and his wife Uma Maheshwari have won from their respective wards in the local bodies elections to Mettur Municipality in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman and her daughter have won from their respective wards in the urban local bodies elections to the Salem Corporation. The duo contested the elections on behalf of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Poonkodi S. contested from Ward 41 and won the elections with a majority of over 2,000 votes. A total of 7,155 valid votes were polled in Ward 41 and Ms. Poonkodi garnered 4,432 votes. She won with a margin of 2,398 votes against AIADMK candidate A. Geetha.

Ms. Poonkodi's daughter K. Kanimozhi contested the elections from Ward 54. She won the election against S. Kanimozhi of AIADMK.

Ms. Kanimozhi's uncle Ashokan contested from Ward 52 for DMK and he also won the elections.

Similarly in Mettur Municipality, a couple who contested the elections on behalf of DMK has emerged victorious. While Venkatachalam won from Ward 1, his wife Uma Maheshwari won from Ward 14.