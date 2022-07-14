Woman, daughter drown in lake in Krishnagiri

A 22-year-old woman and her minor daughter drowned in a lake at K.Poosaripatti in Maharajakadai on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rajeshwari, and her four-year-old their daughter Sivanya.

The woman jumped into the lake in a bid to save her daughter from drowning. The woman had come to the lake to wash clothes, , when Sivanya slipped into the waters. The bodies were recovered by Maharajakadai police.