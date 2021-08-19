Woman, daughter drown in Bhavani

A 50-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter drowned in river Bhavani near Mettupalayam on Thursday. An 11-year-old girl was rescued by the people who were on the banks of the river. The deceased have been identified as S. Sanguvathi and her daughter J. Kavitha (30) from Govindasamy Nagar, near Mettupalayam.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that Sanguvathi had gone to the river near Samanna water tank along with her daughter Kavitha and granddaughter Sadhana to wash clothes around 4 p.m. They were standing in a shallow area of the river.

Around 4.30 p.m. the water level increased unexpectedly, reportedly after water was released from a check dam on the upper stretch of the river.

Sanguvathi and Kavitha were carried away by the strong currents while some people managed to rescue Sadhana and sent her to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam.

The Mettupalayam fire station received a call at 4.45 p.m. Fire brigades from Mettupalayam and Annur stations rushed to the place. They retrieved the bodies of Sanguvathi and Kavitha.

The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.