Woman, daughter die in accident in Namakkal

July 16, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old woman and her daughter died in a road accident here on Saturday night.

V. Thavamani (48), a resident of Chinnarapalayam near Pallipalayam, and her daughter, V. Indumathi (28), who is working in a software company in Chennai, went to their relative’s house at Iraiyamangalam on a two-wheeler on Saturday. At around 8 p.m. they were returning home and when they reached Kombumedu, they tried to overtake a tractor. Indumathi reportedly lost control over the vehicle and they fell on the road. The tractor ran over them. Indumathi died on the spot and Thavamani died on the way to Erode Government Hospital. The Pallipalayam police registered a case and are investigating.

