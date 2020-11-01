Woman, daughter die after inhaling poisonous gas

COIMBATORE

01 November 2020 00:11 IST

A woman and her daughter from Nallampalayam, near Thudiyalur, died after they inhaled poisonous gas generated from an insecticide they had used inside the house to get rid of bed bugs, said the police.

The deceased were identified as S. Premakumari (70) and her daughter M. Anuradha (40), residents of Ramasamy Nagar Extension at Nallampalayam.

According to the police, Premakumari lived in the house with her husband Shanmugam, Anuradha, son-in-law Murali and grandson Sabarish.

The police said that they used an insecticide inside the house to get rid of bed bugs on Friday.

While the two women died after inhaling the toxic gas generated from the insecticide on Saturday morning, Mr. Shanmugam suffered breathing difficulty. He was admitted to a private hospital. Mr. Murali and son did not have any problems.

Thudiyalur inspector S. Balamuralisundaram said that the police were yet to confirm the type of insecticide and the chemical compound, which caused the deaths. The bodies were shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.