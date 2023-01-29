Woman, daughter catch pickpockets in Coimbatore

January 29, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A Ph.D scholar of the Government Arts College and her mother on Saturday caught two pickpockets and handed them over to the police.

The arrested have been identified as B. Lakshmi (40) alias Kalaiammal and B. Chithra (30), both natives of Krishnagiri.

According to the police, S.K.V. Kalaiselvi (24) and her mother boarded a bus from Singanallur around 9.30 a.m. They got down at the Women’s Polytechnic College bus stop to go to a private hospital. As they were about to get into an autorickshaw, the mother found out that her purse was missing.

At the same time, she received an SMS stating that cash was withdrawn from her husband’s bank account from an ATM at the same location. The mother-daughter duo rushed to the ATM and caught the pickpockets in the act.

They informed the police, who took the pickpockets into custody and arrested them. The police recovered ₹84,450 from the accused, who were sent to judicial remand.

According to the police, the accused got the ATM card’s PIN from the purse and used it to withdraw cash.

Goldsmith at large with 621.66 gm gold

The R.S. Puram police are on the lookout for a goldsmith who decamped with 621.66 gm of gold from the jewellery unit he worked in Coimbatore.

The police said that Sadam Hussain (24), a native of West Bengal, has been accused of stealing the gold as per the complainant lodged by his employer Piyush Jain (35) of R.S. Puram.

The complainant alleged that he handed over 621.66 gm of gold in the form of bracelet studs to Hussain for laser soldering work around 4.15 p.m. on January 27. Mr. Jain later found Hussain and the gold missing from the goldsmithery at Srinivasa Ragava Street at R.S. Puram.

The police have registered a case and launched investigation.