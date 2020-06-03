Woman constable arrested for jewellery embezzlement

03 June 2020 22:55 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police arrested a woman constable attached to the Singanallur police station (Crime) on charges of embezzling 61 sovereign of jewellery which the police had recovered in 12 cases over a period of time.

Swapna Suja (40), a grade II constable, was arrested by a team of CCB late on Tuesday, said a senior police officer. Sources said that Suja misappropriated 61 sovereigns of jewellery, which the police had recovered in 12 criminal cases, by failing to produce them before court.

In January, the inspector (Crime) of Singanallur station inquired the matter with the policewoman as he received petitions from victims of various cases, including chain snatching, requesting the police to hand over property they recovered from accused involved in those cases.

The police woman went on a long leave after the inquiry and she was placed under suspension in February. A source said that she approached the Madras High Court seeking revocation of suspension.

She was arrested under Sections 204, 409, 420, 468 and 477(A) of the IPC and produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Interestingly, in 2018, then third judicial magistrate Velusamy, Coimbatore, had presented a memento to Suja as a token of appreciation for helping the court in clearing 80-odd cases that were pending from 2003 to 2012.