Woman collects ₹2 lakh for job in Coimbatore Corporation; booked

The police have booked a 39-year-old woman on charges of cheating a man of ₹2 lakh by promising to arrange for his daughter the job of office assistant in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The accused has been identified as A. Shanthi, a resident of NGR Nagar at Vellalore in the city.

The police said that Shanthi, who studied up to Class X, was into sale of clothes. According to the police, C. Periyasamy, 40, of Dharmaraj Nagar at Marappalam near Chettipalayam, lodged a complaint with the Podanur police, alleging that Shanthi cheated him of ₹2 lakh by assuring to arrange for his daughter the job of an office assistant with the CCMC.

The complainant told the police that he came to know about Shanthi through his colleague in a private company. The colleague had told the complainant that his younger daughter got the job of office assistant in CCMC through Shanthi.

Believing this, the complainant transferred ₹2 lakh to Shanthi through multiple UPI transactions between December 12, 2022 and March 5 this year. Though Shanthi gave the complainant an appointment letter on March 10, it was found to be fake when verified with the CCMC.

The complainant approached the police after the woman refused to return the money. The police registered a case against Shanthi for various offences, including cheating and forgery, on Friday. The police said that Shanthi was yet to be arrested since she has been in judicial remand in the Coimbatore Central Prison in another case.

Man arrested for burglary

The police on Saturday arrested a man who stole 10 sovereigns of jewellery from a house near Mettupalayam.

Ali Koya, 51, was arrested for stealing the jewellery from the house of Ramadas of Mettupalaym in the first week of June. Koya was apprehended by a special team on Saturday. The police recovered the stolen jewellery from Koya, who was remanded in judicial custody.