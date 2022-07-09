Woman booked for cheating private hospital

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday registered a case against a woman for alleged misappropriation of money belonging to a private hospital in the city.

The Saibaba Colony Police said that S. Dheenathayalan, Public Relations Officer of One Care Hospital, had lodged a complaint with them stating that Latha, a former receptionist at the hospital, had allegedly misappropriated ₹ 40 lakh paid by patients using their card from October 2019 to October 2021. Instead of crediting the amount to the hospital account, the woman allegedly transferred it to her personal account. The police are on the lookout for the accused.