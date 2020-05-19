Woman bludgeons husband to death

A 32-year-old woman who took the body of her husband, whom she allegedly bludgeoned to death, to her native place in Salem district for burial was arrested by the police. Her brother-in-law who assisted her was also arrested.

A. Priya, a daily wage worker, murdered her husband Annamalai (35) following a quarrel under the influence of alcohol at their house at Periyakuyili near Chettipalayam on Sunday evening. The police said that the woman bludgeoned her husband using a stone. She then sought the help of her sister’s husband K. Selvaraj (35) and the two took the body to Salem district for burial, making everyone believe that the man died of natural causes. Some of the relatives who found injuries on the body raised suspicions about the man’s death. They informed the incident to Magudanchavadi police station.

Magundanchavadi police questioned Priya and Selvaraj and found that Annamalai was murdered. On being informed by the Magudanchavadi police, Chettipalayam police went to Salem and arrested the two.