Woman attacks former partner with acid, attempts to end life in Coimbatore

‘The man and the woman are out of danger’

A 27-year-old woman from Kancheepuram district attempted to end her life after throwing acid on the face of a 30-year-old man from Kerala, her former live-in partner, on the premises of an apartment here on Friday.

According to the police, P. Jayanthi, a native of Thiruvalluvar Street at Meenambakkam in Kancheepuram, attacked R. Rakesh of Kodipuram in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala with acid and a knife, allegedly after the man told her that he was married.

The police said that Jayanthi and Rakesh worked together at a spa in Dubai and they were allegedly in a live-in relationship. The woman, who has a child, had separated from her husband. The man returned to Kerala in July this year to attend his sister’s marriage and the woman returned to Chennai. Rakesh got married three months ago, which he did not inform Jayanthi.

To inform her about the marriage, Rakesh sent WhatsApp messages to Jayanthi and asked her to come to a service apartment at Peelamedu here on Friday, the police said.

Rakesh and Jayanthi met at the apartment at 11 a.m. The woman, according to the police, demanded Rakesh to marry her. An argument broke out between the two when he told her about his marriage. The woman took out a bottle of acid from her bag and threw it on his face, apart from assaulting him with a knife. She attempted to end her life after the assault, said the police.

While the apartment’s watchman rushed the woman to a private hospital, Rakesh was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

As per the complaint lodged by Jayanthi, Rakesh had received ₹18 lakh from her. She also alleged that Rakesh deleted important messages from her mobile phone before the assault took place.

The Peelamedu police booked Jayanthi for offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the IPC.

Rakesh was booked under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

Police Inspector M. Amutha said the man and the woman were out of danger. “We are investigating the allegations of the man and the woman,” she said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)