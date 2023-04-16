ADVERTISEMENT

Woman attacked by father-in-law shifted to Salem hospital

April 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old Dalit woman who was attacked by her father-in-law was shifted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital from Krishnagiri Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, P. Dhandapani of Arunapathi, near Uthangarai, on Saturday hacked his son Subash for marrying a Dalit woman, Anusuya (25). When Anusuya and Dhandapani’s mother Kannammal tried to stop him, he attached the duo.

In the attack, Subash and Kannammal died on the spot, and Anusuya was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital with serious injuries.

Later, she was referred to the Salem hospital for further treatment.

Salem Judicial Magistrate III G. Thangakarthika recorded the statement of Anusuya for nearly two hours at the hospital. The family members of Anusuya quoting doctors said a surgery would be performed on her hands on Sunday. Stern action should be taken against Dhandapani, they added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a demonstration was held in front of the Ambedkar statue in Uthangarai town. The VCK demanded that Dhandapani be detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act. The party also sought ₹50 lakh for Anusuya, a government job for her, and that the case trial be held at the SC/ST Special Court.

