Woman arrested with 91.5 kg ganja in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 18, 2022 21:12 IST

The Peelamedu police arrested a woman with 91.5 kg of ganja on Saturday evening following the arrest of three peddlers on Friday.

The police said that a 19-year-old woman was arrested with the contraband from a house at Thottipalayam Pirivu near Chinniyampalayam.

According to the police, B. Gangaprasad (28) of Bihar, S. Balakrishnan (28) and S. Vijay (20), both from Neelambur in Coimbatore, were arrested with 2.5 kg of ganja on Friday. The police seized a car and two motorcycles from them.

When questioned, Gangaprasad told the police that his partner, a 19-year-old woman, was staying in a house at Thottipalayam Pirivu. The police searched the house on Saturday evening and seized 91.5 kg of ganja. She was produced before a magistrate and was sent to judicial remand.

The police said that Gangaprasad sourced ganja from Andhra Pradesh and smuggled it to Coimbatore. He had been selling the contraband to local peddlers, the police said.

Four arrested with prescription drugs

The Rathinapuri police have arrested four persons on charges of possessing 1,304 painkiller tablets.

The arrested have been identified as Vivek Bharathi (18) of Pongiammal Street near Rathinapuri, E. Dhanapalan (19) of Theni, J. Karikalan (49) of Sri Murugan Nagar near Cheran Managar and a minor boy. The police said that the accused were found in possession of three types of painkiller tablets, 1,304 in total.

