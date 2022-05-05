Woman arrested with 50 kg ganja

The Sulur police on Thursday arrested a woman on charges of possessing 50 kg of ganja.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the woman and her male friend had procured the contraband from Andhra Pradesh for sales in Coimbatore.

M. Jayapandiyammal (30) of Poliyampatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district was arrested by a team led by Sulur inspector R. Mathaiyan.

The police said Jayapandiyammal had been staying at Singapore Nagar in Kombakattupudur near Ichipatti in Tiruppur district, after separated from her husband. She had also taken a house for rent at Annalakshmi Nagar near Kangeyampalayam, Sulur, some months ago. Jayapandiyammal and her friend Rajesh Kannan (42), also hailing from Poliyampatti, procured a large quantity of ganja from Visakhapatnam. The contraband was stored in the house at Annalakshmi Nagar. The duo had been selling ganja in small quantities to local peddlers, the police said.

Based on specific information, the police team, also comprising sub-inspector Rajendra Prasath, head constable Maharaja, constables Chandru, Muthukaruppan and Santhanakumar, searched the house early on Thursday. The woman was arrested with the contraband.

The police said the accused had paid ₹12,000 per kg while buying and they were selling a kg for ₹50,000 and above in Coimbatore. The police were on the lookout for Rajesh Kannan.