A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter with the help of her sister in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on the evening of Sunday (September 1, 2024).

M. Sneha, who hails from Gandhipuram near Senthamangalam, her husband Muthaiah, 25, and their daughter Poovarasi lived in Chennai. Sneha was a construction worker.

According to the police, Sneha allegedly had an extra-marital affair with a person named Sarath, 21, who was also working in Chennai. He lived in the same locality as her in Senthamangalam.

Last week, she and Sarath eloped to Senthamangalam, but the latter’s parents refused to accept their relationship, the police said.

Following this, Sneha and her daughter moved to her uncle’s house at Paramathi Velur.

The Paramathi Velur police said that on Sunday evening, Sneha allegedly threw her daughter into a farm well on her uncle’s land with the help of her sister Gokila.

Locals who came to the spot on hearing a noise retrieved the child’s body from the well. On being alerted, the police arrived at the scene of the crime and sent the body to Paramathi Velur government hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered and both Sneha and Gokila have been arrested.

