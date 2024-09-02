ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested on the charge of killing her daughter in Namakkal

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:02 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Paramathi Velur police said that on Sunday evening, Sneha allegedly threw her daughter into a farm well on her uncle’s land with the help of her sister Gokila

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter with the help of her sister in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on the evening of Sunday (September 1, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Sneha, who hails from Gandhipuram near Senthamangalam, her husband Muthaiah, 25, and their daughter Poovarasi lived in Chennai. Sneha was a construction worker.

According to the police, Sneha allegedly had an extra-marital affair with a person named Sarath, 21, who was also working in Chennai. He lived in the same locality as her in Senthamangalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, she and Sarath eloped to Senthamangalam, but the latter’s parents refused to accept their relationship, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following this, Sneha and her daughter moved to her uncle’s house at Paramathi Velur.

The Paramathi Velur police said that on Sunday evening, Sneha allegedly threw her daughter into a farm well on her uncle’s land with the help of her sister Gokila.

Locals who came to the spot on hearing a noise retrieved the child’s body from the well. On being alerted, the police arrived at the scene of the crime and sent the body to Paramathi Velur government hospital for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered and both Sneha and Gokila have been arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US