Woman arrested for toddler son’s murder in the Nilgiris

A 38-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of her one-year-old son on Wednesday by the Nilgiris district police.

The police identified the accused as K. Geetha, a resident of Vannarpet in Udhagamandalam. After separating from her husband, Geetha was living with her second son, Nithin. Her first son, aged three, was with her husband in Coimbatore.

Geetha had rushed her child to the government college and hospital in Udhagamandalam on March 14, stating that he was unwell. On arrival, doctors said that the child had died and a police complaint was registered. A case of unnatural death was initially registered by the police.

During postmortem, external injuries were noticed on the child’s body. The police altered the case to murder and arrested Geetha.