Woman arrested for staging robbery at parents’ house in Chennimalai

A woman who stole ₹3 lakh from her parents house at Chennimalai in Erode, and enacted a drama that three unidentified persons tied her hands and took away the cash, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Ramya, 35, daughter of Viswanathan, 75, of PRS Road in Arthanaripalayam village.

On September 8, Viswanathan, who is bedridden, was in his house with Ramya, who is married. Viswanathan’s wife and son had gone to a temple. Ramya told the police that three persons entered the house, tied her hands and legs, and fled with cash. Chennimalai police had registered a case.

CCTV footage from nearby houses revealed that no one had entered the house at the time of the incident. The police also verified the call records of Ramya’s phone. On suspicion, Ramya was taken to the police station.

Investigation revealed that she had taken the money from the house three times from September 1 to repay her mounting debts. She had deposited the money in her bank account and transferred it to creditors. She told the police that when her father went to the bathroom, she tied her hands and legs by herself. She confessed to the police that no one entered the house. She was arrested and lodged in prison.

A press release from the district police said that Ramya had earlier lodged a complaint that her chain was missing. The release warned of action against persons who lodge false complaints.