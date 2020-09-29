Woman arrested for stabbing husband to death in Coimbatore

The Variety Hall Road police arrested a 27-year-old woman on charges of murdering her husband on Thirumal Street here on Tuesday. The accused, Carolin, confessed to the police during inquiry that she stabbed Franklin Britto (35) amid a verbal altercation in their residence at around 9.30 a.m. He was declared dead on arrival at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, police said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

Accused held for disrespecting court

The Race Course police on Tuesday arrested an accused, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for arriving at the special court in an inebriated state.

Police sources said Suresh was arrested by the Saravanampatti police in 2018 for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl and was out on bail. As he arrived at the court for the trial on Tuesday, Judge J. Radhika noticed that he was drunk and ordered the police to arrest him on charges of disrespecting the court, the sources said.

Probe on in Tiruppur

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal said on Tuesday that the investigation in the case where two women from Madurai attacked a man in Palladam on September 14 was under way. Sangeetha and Muneera petitioned Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay on Monday alleging that Sivakumar, who was their supervisor at a mill in Perundurai in Erode district, attempted to sexually harass them and had fired them from the mill a few months ago. Following this, the two women allegedly attacked the man at Palladam. The Palladam police arrested and remanded all three and they were released on conditional bail, Ms. Mittal said. Further action would be taken based on the inquiry, she said.