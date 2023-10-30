HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for murdering newborn near Coimbatore

October 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested a woman on charges of murdering his three-day-old granddaughter. The police said the arrested were M. Bhuvaneswari (49), a resident of Mettuvavi near Kinathukadavu.

According to the police, the Negamam police were alerted about foul odour emanating from a well at Mettuvavi on Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and found the body of a newborn, a female baby.

Investigation by the police found out that the deceased baby was born to the daughter of Bhuvaneswari in an extra marital affair. Bhuvaneswari strangulated the newborn as she did not want her daughter to raise the child. She later dumped the body into a well in the locality, the police said.

The police arrested Bhuvaneswari late on Sunday. She was remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.