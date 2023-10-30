Woman arrested for murdering newborn near Coimbatore

October 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested a woman on charges of murdering his three-day-old granddaughter. The police said the arrested were M. Bhuvaneswari (49), a resident of Mettuvavi near Kinathukadavu.

According to the police, the Negamam police were alerted about foul odour emanating from a well at Mettuvavi on Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and found the body of a newborn, a female baby.

Investigation by the police found out that the deceased baby was born to the daughter of Bhuvaneswari in an extra marital affair. Bhuvaneswari strangulated the newborn as she did not want her daughter to raise the child. She later dumped the body into a well in the locality, the police said.

The police arrested Bhuvaneswari late on Sunday. She was remanded in judicial custody.