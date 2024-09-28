Woman arrested for murdering husband near Coimbatore

A woman identified as Shahnaz Begum, 26, a resident of Ramanujam Nagar at Idigarai, has been arrested by the Coimbatore police on charges of murdering her husband.

The police said that Begum had been working as an accountant at a departmental store, and that her husband R. Nandakumar, 33, worked at a meat stall.

According to the police, Nandakumar would allegedly abuse his wife under the influence of alcohol and demand money from her.

The police said that on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), Nandakumar consumed alcohol in a bar, and as he returned home in the evening, Begum asked him to contribute to family expenses.

Nandakumar quarrelled with wife in the early hours of Thursday (September 26, 2024), the police said, and in a fit of rage, Begum allegedly beat him with a chapati roller on his head, following which he fainted. He was found dead in the morning.

Begam was arrested on Friday (September 27, 2024).