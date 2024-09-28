GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for murdering husband near Coimbatore

According to the police, Nandakumar would allegedly abuse his wife under the influence of alcohol and demand money from her

Published - September 28, 2024 02:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman identified as Shahnaz Begum, 26, a resident of Ramanujam Nagar at Idigarai, has been arrested by the Coimbatore police on charges of murdering her husband.

The police said that Begum had been working as an accountant at a departmental store, and that her husband R. Nandakumar, 33, worked at a meat stall. 

According to the police, Nandakumar would allegedly abuse his wife under the influence of alcohol and demand money from her.

The police said that on Wednesday (September 25, 2024), Nandakumar consumed alcohol in a bar, and as he returned home in the evening, Begum asked him to contribute to family expenses. 

Nandakumar quarrelled with wife in the early hours of Thursday (September 26, 2024), the police said, and in a fit of rage, Begum allegedly beat him with a chapati roller on his head, following which he fainted. He was found dead in the morning. 

Begam was arrested on Friday (September 27, 2024).

Published - September 28, 2024 02:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / murder / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.