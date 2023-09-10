September 10, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Ramanathapuram police in Coimbatore arrested a 66-year-old woman on charges of beating her husband to death on Saturday. L. Deivanai, a resident of Thiyagi Sivaram Nagar on Ukkadam – Sungam bypass in the city, was arrested for murdering her husband S. Loganathan (75).

The police said that Deivanai used to work as domestic help in a few houses in the area, while Loganathan did odd jobs for a living. The couple used to consume alcohol together.

On Saturday evening, Loganathan and Deivanai consumed alcohol together, following which they had a quarrel. Loganathan allegedly assaulted his wife under the influence of alcohol.

Deivanai, according to the police, took a wooden log and assaulted Loganathan in return. Neighbours who heard strange noises from the house found Loganathan lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

After being alerted about the murder, R. Prabu, village administrative officer of Puliyakulam, visited the house around 9 p.m. and lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police later.

The police registered a case against Deivanai for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested her late on Saturday. She was produced before a judge and sent to judicial remand.

