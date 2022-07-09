Woman arrested for murder in Namakkal

A 45-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her paramour on Friday.

According to the police, Selvaraj (50) of Thidumal Avarangadu near Paramathi Velur was found dead in a house owned by Sudha (45) at Palakarai on Friday.

Selvaraj’s wife Kalamani lodged a complaint with Nallur police stating that her husband was murdered. The police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. On inquiry, the police found that Sudha and Selvaraj were in an illicit relationship for the past five years. Of late, Selvaraj had frequent quarrels with Sudha as he supected her fidelity. On Thursday night, Sudha strangled him to death while he was asleep in her house. The Nallur police arrested and remanded Sudha in prison.